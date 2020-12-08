California’s new regional coronavirus stay-at-home order: What you need to know

A regional stay-at-home order across Southern California went into effect late Sunday night, Dec. 6, as intensive care bed capacity continued dwindling because of the current coronavirus surge.
Under a new state order that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, Dec. 3, tighter restrictions would be required in Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties after the region’s intensive care bed availability falls below 15%.
And on Saturday, the California Department of Public Health announced that Southern California hit that mark; intensive care bed availability was 12.5%.
The new state order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.
Here’s what Southern California residents should know.
What will remain open?
Schools that are already open for in-person instruction can continue offering it.
Retail stores and shopping centers, meanwhile, can remain open indoors but must cap occupancy at 20%. Restaurants can also remain open, but they can only offer take-out, pick-up and delivery. LA County, with the exception of Pasadena, has already implemented a ban on in-person dining. …
Comments
Anyone still complying with these ass hat laws should be drawn and quartered. We will not be out of this mess until people start standing up to these draconian laws. There is NO proof of any of this.
I totally agree with you.
Where are the individual stats from each county AND facility??? I want to know just WHAT hospitals are full up – and know the tyrant in Sacramento isn’t manipulating numbers for his power thrill. Amazing – NEVER is it bad around HIS wineries and restaurant. Isn’t that just special?????
So – sheeple – get your heads out of your posteriors and THINK!!!! These numbers and stats are NOT hwat the lamestream media are telling you. They can’t read stats – they can only read copy given to them by the Soros’-handled idiots.
They are counting everything as covid, no individual ailments all to terrify the masses, people have shown themselves to be idiots. Many will die from fear all playing into hands of depopulation, notice no one mentions the Almighty God, only
Covid, why is fauci and gates running our country? I do not believe fsuci is being honest period.
Didn’t Trump send one of the hospital ships to L.A. for hospital overflow? What happened to it? Stupid New York Cuomo sent just THREE patients to HIS hospital ship and the other were sent to assisted living homes where they infected thousands many who died. He then sent their hospital ship away.
Is ours still here? And don’t forget to vote for Pretty Boy Newsoms recall at RecallGavin2020.com