California’s new regional coronavirus stay-at-home order: What you need to know

By

A regional stay-at-home order across Southern California went into effect late Sunday night, Dec. 6, as intensive care bed capacity continued dwindling because of the current coronavirus surge.

Under a new state order that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, Dec. 3, tighter restrictions would be required in Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties after the region’s intensive care bed availability falls below 15%.

And on Saturday, the California Department of Public Health announced that Southern California hit that mark; intensive care bed availability was 12.5%.

The new state order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

Here’s what Southern California residents should know.

What will remain open?

Schools that are already open for in-person instruction can continue offering it.

Retail stores and shopping centers, meanwhile, can remain open indoors but must cap occupancy at 20%. Restaurants can also remain open, but they can only offer take-out, pick-up and delivery. LA County, with the exception of Pasadena, has already implemented a ban on in-person dining. …

Click here to read the full article from the Press-Enterprise.