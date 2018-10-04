California’s War Against Trump Costs the State Millions

By

The ongoing war between California state officials and the Trump administration is costing the state’s taxpayers millions of dollars, data from the California Department of Justice indicates.

Since President Trump took office in January 2017, California has filed 44 lawsuits against the administration, while the federal government has filed three against California. For the 2017-18 fiscal year, the state’s tab for legal fees has been more than $9 million – up from nearly $3 million the previous year, the Sacramento Bee reported.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, has downplayed the costs involved in the California vs. Trump war, pointing out that it amounts to less than 1 percent of the state Department of Justice’s $894 million annual budget. He said the costs were a small price to pay to fight federal overreach.

“When you put into perspective that less than one percent of our budget is going to defend our people, our values and our resources, I think most people would say ‘Don’t stop,’” Becerra said. “[A]ny one of those items … would dwarf what we’d have to spend for all the litigation efforts that we’ve undertaken to defend the state of California against the federal government’s intrusion. …

