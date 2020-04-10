Chris Wallace: If Trump is seen as handling health, economic crisis well, ‘I don’t see how he gets beat’

By

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said the race between President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will ultimately be a referendum on the way that Trump has handled the coronavirus outbreak.

The anchor added that if Trump is seen as handling it well, he “doesn’t see how he gets beat.”

The perspective from Wallace, delivered on “America’s Newsroom,” comes as a new Fox News poll shows a dead heat between Trump and Biden, with each candidate getting 42 percent of the vote.

“In all of our polls for months, Biden had a 8-9 point lead, and that’s now gone. It’s dead even,” Wallace noted. …

