Controversial law professor John Eastman retires from Chapman University

By

John Eastman, an endowed law professor at Chapman University who last week repeated false claims of election fraud to an angry crowd just before they stormed the U.S. Capitol, is retiring.

Chapman President Daniele Struppa issued a statement late Wednesday saying the school and Eastman negotiated an exit, and that their agreement “closes this challenging chapter for Chapman.”

The deal comes as hundreds of students and professors at Chapman are calling for Eastman’s dismissal, citing a range of issues ranging from his accusations about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ qualifications for office to his legal work for President Donald Trump in which he has made unverified claims that the election was rigged to help President-elect Joe Biden.

Eastman most recently generated controversy with a speech he gave on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. While standing next to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Eastman told the crowd about a chaotic and unproven vision of election fraud. …

Click here to read the full article from the OC Register.