Coronavirus: A Guide to Community Restrictions in Southern California

By

Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash

Southern California has taken sweeping measures this week to stop dine-in restaurant service, close gyms and movie theaters, and ban or limit all gatherings to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures, as of Thursday, in most parts of Southern California were not as stringent as those imposed in 16 counties in the Bay Area, North Coast and Central California, which asked residents to shelter in place and stay home as much as possible in the coming weeks, and forcing all but essential businesses to close.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 17 people across California, including three people in the Coachella Valley in Riverside County — all over the age of 70, with two of them having underlying health conditions — and one woman in Los Angeles County, a 68-year-old retiree on her way home to Florida from a trip to Asia.

The virus strikes hardest among older people and those with underlying medical conditions; a viral infection of the lungs can begin a cascade of problems that results in respiratory failure, septic shock and multiple organ failure. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.