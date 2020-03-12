Coronavirus: California Bans Large Gatherings

California has banned large public gatherings throughout the state to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further there.
On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled.
“Smaller gatherings can proceed if organizers implement six feet of social distancing,” a statement from his office said.
The new advice overruled measures brought in by San Francisco mayor London Breed earlier that day banning gatherings of 1,000 people or more for two weeks. Oakland and San Jose had enforced the same measure. …
Comments
Leadership is everything.
Just look and compare the difference between European and Asian leadership under this virus test globally, and America. With media frenzy the way it is today, this is imperative.
We are fortunate to be Americans and to have the leadership of a strong and intelligent Businessman and Superman, President Trump in the WH.
How go you determine a figure of 250? why not 255 or 300. Sounds to me like political gobblygook. If the Governor is worried regarding the spread of infection he should start with the “homeless” and they’re nasty
living conditions. It only took one rat to start the Black Plague.