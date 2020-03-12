Coronavirus: California Bans Large Gatherings

By

Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash

California has banned large public gatherings throughout the state to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further there.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled.

“Smaller gatherings can proceed if organizers implement six feet of social distancing,” a statement from his office said.

The new advice overruled measures brought in by San Francisco mayor London Breed earlier that day banning gatherings of 1,000 people or more for two weeks. Oakland and San Jose had enforced the same measure. …

