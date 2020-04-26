Coronavirus: Newsom plays ‘anti-Trump’ by helping undocumented immigrants

By

Socorro Diaz hasn’t worked in nearly six weeks and the bills keep coming.

An undocumented immigrant from Santa Rosa, she was forced to abandon her job as a housekeeper after the state issued a shelter-in-place order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The 39-year-old doesn’t know how she and her husband will pay rent. She’s afraid she’ll lose her car. And she can no longer send money to help her parents in Mexico.

“There’s been a lot of stress and a lot of worrying,” Diaz said. “I honestly don’t have enough to pay my bills this month.”

Unlike other U.S. residents, Diaz does not qualify for federal stimulus aid or state unemployment assistance because of her legal status. But she’s one of an estimated 150,000 undocumented immigrants in California who may soon receive a $500 cash payment — or a maximum of $1,000 per household — from a new $125 million relief fund established by Gov. Gavin Newsom and partnering nonprofits. …

