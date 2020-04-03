Coronavirus: Orange County has 56 newly confirmed cases, with three more deaths

By

Orange County added 56 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, April 2, increasing the region’s reported total to 656.

The rate of increase slowed for much of this week, with the number of cases doubling every six days or so. In previous weeks, the number of cases had doubled every three days. There was a spike on Wednesday.

Officials have said the number of cases is expected to continue to rise as more people get tested. As of Thursday, 7,791 people have been tested, an increase of 520 from the day before.

Asked in a press conference whether the stay-at-home order is beginning to have a noticeable impact on the spread of COVID-19, county Public Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick cautioned not to infer too much from a small amount of data. …

