Coronavirus Restart: Trump Wants Return-to-Normal by April, but Gavin Newsom Sees California Danger

By

President Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom have been mutually complimentary during the coronavirus crisis, but they are on a collision course when it comes to how long to keep social distancing measures in place to blunt the pandemic.

Californians could find themselves caught in the middle as Trump’s stated desire to start returning to normal by mid-April conflicts with what they hear from Newsom. The governor issued a stay-at-home order last week and said he wouldn’t back off before seeing evidence that the state has begun to “bend the curve” of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Newsom said an April restart “would be sooner than any of the experts that I talk to believe is possible.”

“It’s going to confuse people,” said Lee Riley, a professor of infectious disease and vaccinology at UC Berkeley. “The only way to make it clear to people is to have a more uniform message.” …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.