Could California see 25.5 million coronavirus cases in two months?

On Wednesday, in a letter asking President Trump for help handling the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom made a startling prediction: More than half of Californians could be infected with the fast-moving sickness in a two-month period.

That would be 25.5 million people, with the potential for more than 5 million — 20% — requiring hospitalization. The state is attempting to build capacity in its hospitals to about 100,000 beds.

Taken together, the potential number of patients is alarming, given the capacity to help them.

But is it accurate?

Kent State public health professor Tara Smith said it was “unlikely” millions of infections would hit so quickly with social restrictions in place. …

