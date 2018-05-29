County jails released 349 people wanted by ICE since ‘sanctuary law’ started

By

In the first four and a half months since California’s “sanctuary law” went into effect, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released 349 people who were wanted by immigration officials without alerting the federal agency responsible for deportations.

That’s a little over half of the 605 people the agency requested, according to a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

The 605 people that Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked jail officials for make up less than two percent of the 32,137 people booked in San Diego County jails so far this year. That’s consistent with the previous two years when ICE wanted to arrest between 1.5 and 1.6 percent of those in the Sheriff’s custody.

ICE doesn’t pick up every person the agency requests. In 2016, ICE officers did not pick up 157, or about 13 percent, of the people they wanted from the jails, according to the Sheriff’s Department. In 2017, the agency did not pick up 165 of those it requested, also about 13 percent. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Diego Union-Tribune