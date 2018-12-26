Court puts limits on Jerry Brown’s powers, denies clemency to 6 California killers

By

The California Supreme Court rejected one of Gov. Jerry Brown’s attempted commutations Monday, the seventh time the court has rejected a clemency request from the outgoing governor in recent weeks.

The rejections mark the first time the court has blocked a governor’s clemency requests in at least half a century, according to the state’s Judicial Council. The court reviews clemency actions for inmates who have been convicted of more than one felony.

On Monday, just hours before the expected release of Brown’s annual Christmas Eve clemency actions, the court announced that it rejected Brown’s attempt to commute the sentence of Kenny Lee, who robbed and murdered a cab driver in 1992.

Lee was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Lee, now in his 40s, has been in prison for more than 19 years, where he has improved his behavior and pursued an education, according to court documents. …

