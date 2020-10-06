COVID-19: California’s latest reopening plan is going better than its last

By

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, Marcel Banks has been eagerly anticipating the day he could let diners inside his Bayview restaurant again.

But when San Francisco finally allowed indoor dining to resume last Wednesday, more than six months after the coronavirus closed every restaurant in the city, Banks was resolute: not yet.

“I don’t want to take any chances of getting anyone sick in here,” said Banks, who owns a small soul food spot called Frisco Fried on Third Street. “I’m looking forward to it, I want to do it. I just want to wait and make sure everything is safe, for just a little time.”

Slow and steady: That is the mantra Banks embraced, and it similarly guided San Francisco leaders through their first attempt at reopening the economy at the start of summer, and their second attempt now. The state seems to have picked up the same tune, with its new color-coded reopening guidance rooted in caution. …

