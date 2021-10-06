COVID-19 Hospitalizations Still Dropping In LA County

By

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals tumbled again on Monday, Oct. 4, but health officials warned that transmission of the virus remains at a high level.

According to state figures, there were 768 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Monday, down from 790 on Sunday. There were 227 of those patients in intensive care, down from 228 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-positive people hospitalized in the county has fallen 31 times in the past 35 days, bringing the number down from a summer peak of nearly 1,800.

Another seven COVID-19 deaths were reported by the county Department of Public Health, raising the overall death toll to 26,160. A total of 853 new infections were reported, giving the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 1,463,889. …

