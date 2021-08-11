COVID Patients Have Doubled In California Hospitals

By

Propelled by the delta variant and large numbers of unvaccinated people, COVID-19 patients are flooding California hospitals at a rate not seen since last winter’s surge.

Hospitalizations statewide have almost doubled in the past two weeks: 5,358 people were hospitalized with the disease on Sunday, compared to 2,781 on July 24.

Tuolumne, Lake, Butte, Tulare, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties saw a 200% or more increase in the 7-day average number of hospitalizations between July 24 and Aug. 7, according to a CalMatters analysis. But hospitals in all California counties are experiencing worrisome surges.

In Santa Cruz County, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 3 to 14 patients in the past two weeks. The county on Monday reported its first two deaths attributed to the virus since May, both patients in their 70s. The vast majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, said Dr. Gail Newel, the county’s health officer. …

