Criminal prosecution of illegal entries dramatically slows in California

By

On a recent weekday, seven men shuffled wearily into the San Diego federal courtroom that serves a singular purpose: to hear misdemeanor charges of illegal entry.

The day before, it was nine.

One year after the Trump administration launched its zero-tolerance policy, the special criminal court that once processed an average of 50 unauthorized immigrants per day has dramatically slowed pace.

Court calendars that sometimes stretched into the evening can now take under a half-hour.

Some days, there aren’t any defendants to process at all.

The decrease does not appear to be tied to a change in philosophy, or to the number of adults traveling without children apprehended at the border. In fact, such apprehensions along the California-Mexico border have risen over the past few months, yet only a fraction were prosecuted with misdemeanor illegal entry in March. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Diego Union-Tribune



