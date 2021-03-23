‘Crisis of governance’: Split on S.F. School Board Over Racist Tweets

By

The San Francisco school board, already embroiled in the debate on when and how to reopen schools, finds itself fractured as it navigates a new controversy amid a series of crises.

The board, often unified in the past, is now split over whether one of their members should resign in the wake of racist tweets about Asian Americans even as they face several lawsuits, a departing superintendent, a recall effort, a massive budget deficit, a dip in kindergarten applications and families angry over the slow reopening of classrooms.

The path forward is not clear.

On Monday, the tweet scandal involving Vice President Alison Collins — who posted the messages in 2016, before she was elected — only grew. Nearly the entire power structure of the city called for her resignation, joined by more than 1,300 people who had signed a petition urging her to step down. …

This article was originally published by the San Francisco Chronicle.