Crops may be left to wither as coronavirus pandemic disrupts food system

When Pati Hamm went to the grocery store recently, she found, like most shoppers in California, empty shelves and sparsely stocked refrigerators.

What stuck for her and her family, though, was the store’s 2-gallon limit on milk purchases. Hamm’s husband, Jack, is a dairyman, and while many retailers have run low on food items like milk, he’s got plenty.

In fact, there’s so much milk on dairy farms across the nation that the price paid to operators for their raw product has dropped by nearly half in recent weeks. Some California diaries can’t even find a place to deliver their milk and have resorted to dumping it in their manure ponds.

“It’s sickening,” said Jack Hamm, 65, who milks more than 1,000 cows at his ranch in Lodi (San Joaquin County), one of 1,200 dairies in California that make the state the top milk producer in the country. …

