D.A. Seeks Public Tips On 2 Charged In Road-Rage Killing

In an effort to gather information on possible incidents of road rage involving a Costa Mesa pair accused in last month’s fatal freeway shooting of a 6-year-old, the Orange County district attorney has set up a hotline and is asking for public help.

Authorities believe the pair may have been involved in other firearm-brandishing incidents between December 2020 and June 2021, beyond the one that prosecutors say led to the May 21 death of Aiden Leos.

The district attorney’s office is asking anyone with information on such incidents involving Marcus Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, to call its tips line at (714) 834-7000 or to email [email protected].

Eriz and Lee, who were arrested June 6, are charged in the killing of Aiden on the 55 Freeway. The boy was in the back seat of his mother’s car as she was driving him to his Yorba Linda school when he was shot to death. …

