Deadline to File Taxes Extended Until July 15

Tax forms and payments won’t be due to the Internal Revenue Service until July 15 this year, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Friday as the government looks for ways to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” Mnuchin said in a tweet. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

California made a similar move Wednesday regarding state tax returns and payments, which are now also due July 15.

Mnuchin’s announcement follows a decision earlier this week to delay the payment deadline, but not the filing deadline, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tax professionals and lawmakers from both parties have said it could confuse taxpayers to have forms and payments due on separate days. …

