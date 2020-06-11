‘Defund the police’: Advocates say it means reimagining policing, not getting rid of it

“Defund the police” is no longer just a slogan spray-painted across boarded-up storefronts or a theory supported by academics and community activists. The concept is now a movement being discussed on “Meet the Press” as part of the national conversation and pursued in cities across the nation — including San Francisco.
But the rapid rise of “defund” ideas comes in the middle of a presidential campaign, widespread unrest and a pandemic that has the nation’s anxieties in overdrive. Its advocates worry that the timing leaves the concept vulnerable to attack for what they insist it’s not — eliminating police departments.
“No one’s talking about a situation where tomorrow, there’s some magical switch and there are no police,” Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College and author of “The End of Policing,” told CNN. “It’s hard to reduce these ideas down to a cardboard sign or a tweet. …
Comments
The advocates are full of it. Defund, change, reduce…is all bull sh-t. When your law enforcement is not supported you are on your own. Those 4 policemen that killed George Floyd are now in custody, and all are being charged. Why did the rest of the city and many through the world, including black businesses and independent workers, need to be destroyed? Because of mob mentality each and every city had no power against what it created. People from out of their own community came to destroy and loot.
Every city allowed it by not stopping it on their own. By not recognizing the strangers who were simply hateful and out for themselves. Arriving on buses from who knows where just to be involved in the riots they started.
Its time to recognize the love in a community. No one denied the peaceful protests, no one denies our sorrow that we all share…BUT NONE of us deserved to have our communities damaged, destroyed and burned.
Its time to regroup and be fair about what we feel as a community and stop the hate. If we don’t we are NO BETTER than the 4 officers that took George Floyd’s life.
The looting, pillaging, and burning takes place in big cities because that’s where the human waste is concentrated. Yet to understand what ripping off flat screen TV’s and cases of Jack Daniels or Kool Filter Kings has to do with justice. Then again, as a white guy, I have no guilt over the racism the crowds are ostensibly complaining about. This is simply a mob seeing an opportunity to steal aided and abetted by weak cowardly politicians afraid to call them what they are. Go ahead and destroy your cities, but that’s where you live.