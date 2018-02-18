Democratic Assemblywoman’s ex-staffers say she had sex with other lawmakers

By

The latest sex-harassment scandal in the state Legislature took an interesting turn the other day when four of state Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia’s former staffers alleged that she “spoke graphically” about having sex with other lawmakers in their offices.

According to the ex-staffers, Garcia said having sex with other elected officials “was a good way of getting information,” their lawyer, Daniel Gilleon, wrote in a letter to the Assembly Rules Committee.

The former staffers declined to name the lawmakers “out of respect for their privacy,” Gilleon said. And the lawyer wouldn’t name the former staffers, saying they might want jobs again in the Legislature and figured going public would hurt their chances.

The former staffers also said Garcia pressured them into drinking in the office and at outside events, belittled her aides and often disparaged other lawmakers. …

