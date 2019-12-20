Democratic Candidates Debate in Los Angeles

By

Thursday night in Los Angeles, the top 7 candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination gathered on stage for another debate.

Trump Victory Spokesperson Samantha Zager had this to say about the debate:

“Tonight, 2020 Democrats gathered to discuss their outrageous tax proposals, crippling healthcare agendas, crushing economic plans, and baseless witch hunts that continue to silence the voices of American voters and reverse all that President Trump has delivered to California. Californians will be sure to remember these ridiculous charades when they make their way to the ballot box in 2020.”