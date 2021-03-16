Democrats, Progressives Fight California Governor Recall

By

Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office.

Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state.

“I won’t be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall – but I will fight it,” Newsom said on Twitter on Monday. “There is too much at stake.”

Newsom, a former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, was elected governor in 2018 with almost 62% of the vote. He would be up for re-election in 2022. …

