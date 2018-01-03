Democrats return to Sacramento, without their supermajority

By

Both houses of the California Legislature will convene Wednesday afternoon for the formal beginning of an eight-month session to craft a state budget and consider hundreds of proposed laws.

And they will do so with three fewer lawmakers, two having resigned after being accused of sexual harassment.

The national conversation over sexual misconduct — including the decision by women in California politics to decry what they call a culture of harassment around the state Capitol — has taken place during the almost four months in which the Legislature has been in recess.