Desperate John Cox Attacks Travis Allen for Supporting a Tax Cut

By

After spending millions of dollars only to see his poll numbers drop, John Cox is getting desperate.

Today he sent out his most deceptive email yet.

First, he attacked our campaign for an email that was sent out by our volunteers which had a grammatical error in it. As a result, it incorrectly touted support from some groups that have supported Travis in the past, but are not yet supporting him for governor. However, the email clearly states that it was sent out by volunteers to volunteers.

We understand failing campaigns grasping at straws to attack their opponents, but going after volunteers is a new low in politics.

Our campaign has signed up nearly 40,000 volunteers that are working hard to elect the only conservative candidate and Take Back California. We are proud of them and are thankful for the many hours of hard work they are putting in to Reclaim Our State.

If attacking our volunteers wasn’t low enough, he decided to use a deceptively edited video to continue to spread misinformation about Travis’ record and attacked Travis for voting for a tax cut.

Travis is pro life and has consistently affirmed that all life has value. In 2017, Planned Parenthood gave Travis 0% on their scorecard.

In 2016, Travis did not get a 0% on their scorecard because he voted to support two bills that did not have anything to do with the life issue but, among many groups, also happened to be supported by Planned Parenthood.

John Cox knowingly took video of Travis speaking about his 2017 scorecard and edited it to make it seem like Travis was being dishonest about his 2016 score.

Not only was this deceptive, but an attack on Travis for voting on a tax cut.

As we all know, there isn’t a tax cut that Travis Allen does not like.

In 2016, a bill that removed the sales tax on tampons came up in the Legislature, which was supported by a large number of groups, many Republicans, and even planned parenthood. Was this bill gimmicky? For certain.

However, it was still a tax cut and Travis has vowed to lower taxes at any chance he gets. He certainly wasn’t going to vote to oppose a tax cut despite of how small and limited it may have been.

Republicans should support tax cuts and we should work together to elect the only conservative candidate running for governor: Travis Allen.