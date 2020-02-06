Detroit Business Partners Acted as FBI Informants in San Francisco Corruption Investigation of Nuru

By

Two Detroit businessmen acted as FBI informants and secretly recorded San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis, helping the government build a sweeping public corruption case that jolted City Hall last week, The Chronicle has learned.

Under the threat of a pending federal investigation, Samir Mashni and Noureddine “Dean” Hachem began cooperating with the FBI and recorded phone calls and in-person meetings with Bovis and Nuru for months beginning in January 2018, according to a federal complaint and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The probe led to fraud charges against Bovis and Nuru while revealing at least five alleged schemes, including the centerpiece of the government’s case: an alleged plot to bribe an airport commissioner. …

