Did Gov. Newsom’s Capitol Staff Break Campaign Laws on his Red State ‘Political’ Tour?

Was Newsom’s trip ‘on state time and the taxpayers’ dime?’

Did Governor Gavin Newsom and/or his staff break state campaign laws while he toured red states trolling Republican governors?

Fox News did a rather thorough report Wednesday on Newsom’s trip through red states, “running for one job while doing another.” They asked if this was done “on state time and the taxpayers’ dime?” (video below)

The Governor has leeway to campaign, but not using his Capitol staff. As Fox News reporter William La Jeunesse pointed out, most politicians have two sets of staff – campaign staff and their legislative, Capitol staff.

Gov. Newsom launched a new organization paid for by a Super PAC, “Campaign for Democracy,” claiming “America is in an existential struggle for democracy.”

Newsom toured Southern Red States, even managing to irritate Democrats. The Washington Examiner reported, “Local Democrats in red Southern states are not as thrilled about Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s (D-CA) tour as he is. His vocal attempts to overhaul Republican states and turn them blue seem to be missing the mark for residents, who are hopeful about a surge in Democratic control but are realistic about their obstacles.”

“He took on conservatives in southern states where his left-leaning policies are not typically welcome by GOP-dominated counties and cities,” the Times said. “The goal, funded by a super PAC using $10 million of his leftover campaign money, appears to be helping Democrats win in red states and districts.”

Newsom accused Republicans of banning books, stoking racism and banning abortion in Florida, Arkansas and Alabama.

Fox News focused on Newsom’s communications staffers and aids who were Tweeting out his trip during work hours:

April 10, Alex Stack, retweeted a video blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

April 4,5, 7, Deputy Comms Director Brandon Richards slams authoritarian Republicans.

April 5, Comms Director Izzy Gardon Tweets “regressive ideologues must be called out.”

Fox News contacted the Governor’s office which replied, “Those accounts are personal accounts, sent from personal devices.” When Fox News said the Tweets were sent during business hours, there was silence from Gov. Newsom’s office.

Using government resources to attack your political enemies appears not only authoritarian, but also illegal, and an abuse of power.

“The Campaign for Democracy was founded to expose and fight rising authoritarianism across the nation.” Gov. Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy‘s mission “is to confront and defeat unAmerican authoritarianism.” Using government resources to attack his political enemies appears to be the kind of authoritarianism he claims to be fighting.

