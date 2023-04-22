Did Gov. Newsom’s Capitol Staff Break Campaign Laws on his Red State ‘Political’ Tour?

Was Newsom’s trip ‘on state time and the taxpayers’ dime?’
Did Governor Gavin Newsom and/or his staff break state campaign laws while he toured red states trolling Republican governors?
Fox News did a rather thorough report Wednesday on Newsom’s trip through red states, “running for one job while doing another.” They asked if this was done “on state time and the taxpayers’ dime?” (video below)
The Governor has leeway to campaign, but not using his Capitol staff. As Fox News reporter William La Jeunesse pointed out, most politicians have two sets of staff – campaign staff and their legislative, Capitol staff.
Gov. Newsom launched a new organization paid for by a Super PAC, “Campaign for Democracy,” claiming “America is in an existential struggle for democracy.”
Newsom toured Southern Red States, even managing to irritate Democrats. The Washington Examiner reported, “Local Democrats in red Southern states are not as thrilled about Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s (D-CA) tour as he is. His vocal attempts to overhaul Republican states and turn them blue seem to be missing the mark for residents, who are hopeful about a surge in Democratic control but are realistic about their obstacles.”
“He took on conservatives in southern states where his left-leaning policies are not typically welcome by GOP-dominated counties and cities,” the Times said. “The goal, funded by a super PAC using $10 million of his leftover campaign money, appears to be helping Democrats win in red states and districts.”
Newsom accused Republicans of banning books, stoking racism and banning abortion in Florida, Arkansas and Alabama.
Fox News focused on Newsom’s communications staffers and aids who were Tweeting out his trip during work hours:
- April 10, Alex Stack, retweeted a video blasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- April 4,5, 7, Deputy Comms Director Brandon Richards slams authoritarian Republicans.
- April 5, Comms Director Izzy Gardon Tweets “regressive ideologues must be called out.”
Fox News contacted the Governor’s office which replied, “Those accounts are personal accounts, sent from personal devices.” When Fox News said the Tweets were sent during business hours, there was silence from Gov. Newsom’s office.
Using government resources to attack your political enemies appears not only authoritarian, but also illegal, and an abuse of power.
“The Campaign for Democracy was founded to expose and fight rising authoritarianism across the nation.” Gov. Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy‘s mission “is to confront and defeat unAmerican authoritarianism.” Using government resources to attack his political enemies appears to be the kind of authoritarianism he claims to be fighting.
Comments
A vote for Gov Nuisance is a vote for:
higher taxation
less personal freedoms
more drug abuse
more wasteful government spending
less parental rights
AND the list goes on!!!!
He’s pandered his way into Gov, his auntie has paved his way, and he has almost destroyed CA. He doesn’t really want to be President, he wants to be a dictator of a banana republic!!!!!
Don’t let friends vote stupid!
I believe A.H. of Sacramentism had to change AB502 (I believe it was AB502) to fit his narrative and campaign B.S. People in California need to wake up before they see RED.
Of course he and his staff broke laws………communist fascist racist and satanic Democrats are the real “satanic evil” in America for the last 300 years! Slavery, blantant hypocracy, record killing of innocent babies, record fuel prices, food shortages, men in women’s restrooms and sports, secret sex change operations on our children, militarizing and using the IRS and FBI to arrest conservatives in the middle of the night, trampling all over our 1st, 2nd, and 4th Amendments whenever they feel like it, taxes, more taxes, higher taxes, free speech censorship, spying on U.S. Presidents, conservative government officials and U.S. citizens, CRT and faggot transgenders indoctrinating in our corrupt school system, record inflation, business killing regulations, open borderes, highest crime rates/shootings in democrat run cities, Quid Pro Quo, BLM, antifa, racism, fascism, white supremacy, KKK, segregation, Jim Crow laws, dishonesty, lying, cheating, communism, and sociopathology, and don’t forget ultra wide spread voter fraud. Did I leave anything out?
The bottom line is the Democrat Establishment Socialist feel no remorse in breaking either laws, or ethical constraints.
As long as they “feel” they are right they will do what the Biden Criminal Cartel is doing.
Forget they are creating the ghettos of the future in Calif with RHNA and the rest.
Forget they are using paid staff to campaign for their re-election or other politicians.
When you are unethical there is no moral backstop.
I have to laugh now that the ILLEGAL and dangerous flood is overtaking the Democrat states and population centers they are screaming “Help”….
Why because even the demented Democrats are realizing the Statements By Republicans about long term outcomes is coming true…
Crushing the Constitution that is a Republic for democratic control is a parliamentary system the Founding Fathers rejected..
But who cares….? Most certainly not Democrat voters…..
Newsom’s tour of the red states probably influences more voters against him than for him — he’s bragging about turning them into Californias and that is the LAST thing they want. If only the red states would be more realistic about the abortion bans, it would take most of the power away from Newsom.