Disneyland to Become Massive COVID-19 Vaccine Inoculation Center

On Monday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors announced that the first large, “super Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) site for the COVID-19 vaccine will be set up in Disneyland.

Disneyland now joins other large-scale areas in different counties currently being utilized as temporary COVID-19 vaccine centers, including Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles County, Cal Expo in Sacramento County, and Petco Park in San Diego County.

While there are four other large POD sites opening up in Orange County soon according to the Supervisors, Disneyland will be the first. Once set up, the Disneyland site will be able to inoculate ‘thousands’ of people a day. The supervisors noted that the speed of vaccinations is critical as the state has fallen behind vaccine pacing, with only around 1/3rd of the number of vaccines having been administered statewide.

“Sites like these are absolutely critical in stopping the deadly virus,” noted Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee, whose district includes the theme park. …

