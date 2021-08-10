Dixie Fire Nears 500,000 Acres; Containment Far Off

By

It has been 26 days since the Dixie fire ignited in the dense forest of Plumas County. It has destroyed more than 400 structures and sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing for safety.

And officials are warning that it could take several more weeks to contain the monstrous blaze, which is the second-largest wildfire in California’s recorded history.

The fire grew to 489,287 acres Monday and was only 21% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The estimated date for containment is Aug. 30.

“It’s all based on fire weather conditions,” Cal Fire incident spokesman Edwin Zuniga said, noting that the heat, dryness and gusty winds that have stoked the fire’s growth show little signs of improvement in coming days. …

