DMV audit provides shocking examples of dysfunction

We all knew things were bad at the California Department of Motor Vehicles. But an eye-opening new state audit documents how shockingly bad.

The audit, by the state Department of Finance, paints a picture of management incompetence and antiquated computer systems that use a programming language more than half a century old.

The agency’s dysfunction is at the heart of why Californians have had to wait in lines for hours to renew driver licenses and register vehicles.

And why the Department of Motor Vehicles appointment system is a joke. On Thursday, the next available appointment in the San Jose, Oakland and Concord offices was nearly three months away. And be prepared to take time off from work because an appointment in the early morning or late afternoon is impossible. …

