Dockless scooters get laissez-faire treatment in San Diego

On any given day, from downtown San Diego to the boardwalk, people riding motorized scooters whiz by pedestrians at unnerving speeds — a trend simultaneously blasted as a public safety hazard and hailed as the next evolution in green mobility.

Since app-based rental scooters and bikes started popping up on sidewalks across California earlier this year, elected officials both excited and wary of the new technology have scrambled to regulate the industry.

Cities from San Francisco to Los Angeles have now taken steps to reign in these multimillion-dollar startups, such as Lime and Bird, preparing to impose fees, safety requirement and caps on the number of vehicles allowed within their borders.

