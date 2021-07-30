East Bay City To Look At Allowing Undocumented Residents To Vote In Local Elections

By

The city of Richmond is moving ahead to explore whether it can allow undocumented residents to vote in local elections, such as school board contests.

On Tuesday, the Richmond City Council voted unanimously to direct the city attorney to conduct a sweeping review of the city’s charter along with legal research to determine whether it can allow noncitizens to participate in local elections. Councilman Nathaniel Bates was absent.

Councilmembers Claudia Jimenez and Eduardo Martinez and Vice Mayor Demnlus Johnson III introduced the proposal earlier this month, saying undocumented immigrants “are denied public voice via voting rights” despite the “significant contributions” they make to the community and the economy. …

