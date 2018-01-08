Ed Royce, longtime Orange County congressman, announces retirement

Longtime Orange County congressman Ed Royce, chairman of the high-profile Foreign Affairs Committee, announced Monday that he will retire when his current term is completed at the end of the year.
The conservative Republican, 66, has repeatedly won reelection by broad margins but has seen the GOP advantage in his district slip to less than 2-percentages. And since Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in his district in the 2016 election, Royce has drawn six Democratic challengers.
While he said Monday that his polling shows he’d win reelection, the task would require considerable time on the campaign trail and away from Washington.
Royce, who is required by Republican protocol to step down from his committee chairmanship after 2018 because of a 6-year limit, said he plans to focus his last year entirely on his committee work. …
Sad news for Orange County…
Hope they have a strong replacement slate of candidates waiting in the wings…
Otherwise, OC is going to be prime targets for the liberal Dems…
Sad times in Cali….
For context instead of croc tears, here are some clips from the OCRegister, article with MY COMMENTS IN ALL CAPS-
“… has repeatedly won reelection by broad margins but has watched the GOP advantage in his district slip to less than 2-percentage points. And in the 14 months since Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in his district, Royce has drawn six Democratic challengers….”
SEEMS LIKE MANY HAVE JUST “WATCHED IT SLIP” KNOW ANY ?
“.While he said Monday that his polling shows he’d win reelection, the task would require considerable time on the campaign trail and away from Washington. …”
SO.. NONE OF ALL THE PREVIOUS CAMPAIGNS NEEDED THAT ??? I’M CONFUSED NOW. HOW IS IT NOT JUST A WALK AWAY FROM A WINNABLE EFFORT (IF *THATS* THE WORD ! ) FOR A BIG PAYDAY ??
“…among insiders he is known as a thoughtful conservative and tireless campaigner. …”
TIRELESS…….UNTIL HIS $3.5 M GOLDEN PARACHUTE (and wife’s salaried cabinet appointment) APPEARED !!
“… He had a reelection campaign office and has $3.5 million in his campaign account. ..”
WHICH NOW BOTH LEAVE WITH HIM SO ANY GOP SUCCESSOR WILL GET …HOW MUCH.??.. HELP STARTING FROM ZIP AGAINST A MACHINE OF “CROOKED HILLARY” LEFTOVERS WHO HAVE BEEN ALREADY WORKING FOR MONTHS (below) TO RETURN TO THEIR ONLY SKILL SET .. GETTING POWER, KEEPING POWER, AND MAKING YOUR MONEY AND FREEDOM INTO THEIRS !
” ..National Democrats had already targeted his seat in their drive to flip the 24 GOP districts necessary to take control of the House. ..” (SEE ? ANY QUESTIONS LOOK AT SACRAMENTO OR ASK ILL RESIDENTS ABOUT THINGS IN SPRINGFIELD)
“..Sacramento elections handicapper Scott Lay said, “The GOP bench is very weak” for the race. However, Steve Stivers, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, DIffered …….“Orange County has no shortage of Republican talent and a highly organized ground effort with the (National Republican Congressional Committee) at the forefront,’ ..”
GO AHEAD STEVE… NAME TWO !! AND WHILE YOU’RE AT IT, HAS ANYONE HAPPENED TO TELL YOU YET THE **SUPER**MAJORITY IN SACRAMENTO IS NOT GOP BUT DEM , OR WILL THEY DO THAT AFTER YOU GET YOUR LUGGAGE FROM THE DC FLIGHT? PERHAPS YOU COULD EXPLAIN WHAT PRODUCED THAT CIRCUMSTANCE ?? WHAT WITH ALL THAT TALENT POOL AND RESOURCES YOU SPEAK OF, WE’D ALL SURE LIKE TO KNOW ! HOW ?? HOW CAN THAT BE ???? …YA THINK MAYBE WE’VE HEARD TOO MUCH OF “COOL, MAN, GOT IT COVERED, BRO ! NO WORRIES !” INSTEAD OF SEEING ALL THE EXTRA EFFORT THE (NOW) SUPER MAJORITY CROOKS PUT IN BEING MATCHED ? IF THEY ARE SO MATH ILLITERATE ON SPENDING CONTROLS, WHY NOT ALSO ON DEMOGRAPHICS AND ELECTORAL VOTES ? SO WHEN THE LOW HANGING FRUIT NOW NEEDS A LADDER ITS NOT WORTH IT ??
“We have just one message for Democrats who think they can compete for this seat: bring it on.”
HOW APPROPRIATE TO REPRISE A BUSH 43 QUOTE FOR AN(NOTHER) CHALLENGE SOMEONE OTHER THAN HE WILL HAVE DELIVER ON !
” He is the third GOP House member to see Clinton prevail in their district in 2016 and then decide to retire…”
IS CUTTING AND RUNNING (AWAY) GOP FASHION FOR 2018 ??