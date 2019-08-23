Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker Make Fundraising Stops in California

By

Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both running for the up-for-grabs Democratic presidential nomination, made campaign stops in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Warren spoke about the corruption in government and rebuilding the middle class, while Booker, at a separate event, spoke on gun violence and social activism.

The Republican National Committee released the following response to the candidates’ appearance in California:

“While the socialist policies of Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren may play well with the coastal elite of Los Angeles, hardworking Californians know that they would only serve to harm the Golden State. Between government-run healthcare, promises of ‘free’ college, and flip-flops on criminal justice reform, Warren and Booker’s policies would cripple the middle class.”

