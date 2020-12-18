Embattled Rep. Swalwell evades reporter asking if he’ll step down over China spy scandal

Beleaguered Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell refused to answer questions Thursday on whether he intends to step down from the House Intelligence Committee over his ties to a suspected Chinese spy.
Calls for the California congressman to resign from the elite panel are gaining steam after Axios revealed that month that Swalwall was targeted by suspected spy Fang Fang before she fled the country in 2015.
The Democrat was tight-lipped on Thursday when a Fox News reporter confronted him outside his Washington, D.C., residence.
Wearing a red sweatshirt and white baseball cap, Swalwell refused to answer questions about his relationship with Fang or if he intended to step down from the committee. …
Comments
Stupid Swalwell should have kept his Wang Wang out of Fang Fang!
Mr. Frank and I served around the same time. If we had been in a sensitive job and this had happened the Army would have immediately transferred us to another job.
Swalwell was known to the Democrat leadership and know to have been compromised. This now makes the point that the Democrat swamp doesn’t care and the AOC types encourage spineless turn coat attitudes and actions.
You vote Democrat for what reason?
Swalwell should resign from congress altogether. Not just step down from Intel committee.