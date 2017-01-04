Eric Holder Hired as CA State Special Counsel to Thwart Trump Administration

By

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder has been hired by the very liberal Democrats who dominate the California State Legislature as a “special counsel” to deal with “extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead” according to the Democratic State Senate leader. Liberals like to say California is the 6th largest economy in the world. But said another way, by Census Bureau cost of living statistics, California would also have the highest poverty rate in the world among the top six economies. So, it looks like Eric Holder has been hired, at taxpayer expense, to preserve California’s globally highest poverty rate during the Trump Administration.

Read more about the appointment here: http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/eric-holder-hired-california-legal-battles-against-trump-n703116