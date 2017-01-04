Eric Holder Hired as CA State Special Counsel to Thwart Trump Administration

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder has been hired by the very liberal Democrats who dominate the California State Legislature as a “special counsel” to deal with “extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead” according to the Democratic State Senate leader. Liberals like to say California is the 6th largest economy in the world. But said another way, by Census Bureau cost of living statistics, California would also have the highest poverty rate in the world among the top six economies. So, it looks like Eric Holder has been hired, at taxpayer expense, to preserve California’s globally highest poverty rate during the Trump Administration.
Read more about the appointment here: http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/eric-holder-hired-california-legal-battles-against-trump-n703116
States will get a money to create jobs to upgrade their infrastructure under Trump. It’s a shame CA and NY won’t get a dime of it, all because they want to harbor hundreds of thousands of convicted illegal aliens within their borders. CA is a state under siege by criminal aliens. My friends can’t take it anymore. Crime is through the roof.
The “people” need to stand up and speak out to this tyranny!
He was impeached for goodness sake! How can he even be considered? What “fund” is his pay coming from? The taxpayers already pay for a state AG so why should we pay for an outside attorney, especially him?
What can we as citizens to stop this?