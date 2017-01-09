Ethics officer calling to delay Trump Cabinet gave $500 to Obama, was appointed by him

By

Walter Schaub, Jr., the Office of Government Ethics official who has sent a letter urging Senate Democrats to delay the confirmation of Donald Trump’s cabinet, which has been picked up extensively by the main stream media, was appointed to his office by President Barack Obama and gave Obama $500 for his Presidential 2012 re-election campaign. The fact that Schuab was appointed by Obama and that he actually gave funds to Obama’s campaign has not been widely reported in the media. Schuab, who was appointed to his five year term as Director of OGC in 2012, will leave office this year.

Source: http://www.allgov.com/news/appointments-and-resignations/director-of-the-office-of-government-ethics-who-is-walter-shaub-jr?news=844667