EXCLUSIVE: Newsom Bolting for Costa Rica

Governor and fam head for Central America hot spot

Well-traveled Governor Gavin Newsom, who made national headlines with a posh getaway to a Cabo San Lucas Villa in November, is heading south once again.

As the Globe can exclusively report, the governor and his family will be heading to Costa Rica tomorrow. According to a source with intimate knowledge of the First Family’s plans, the Newsoms have booked a two-week stay in the Central American country known for its bio-rich rainforest and immaculate beaches.

According to the source, the governor will be returning to California after one week while the First Partner and First Children spend an extra week. According to the Globe’s reporting, the elite Sacramento Country Day School that the Newsom children attend is off next week for Spring Break. Conveniently, there is a Country Day School Costa Rica, which is part of the Country Day Educational Association, incorporated in both the United States, Costa Rica and Virgin Islands.

The Globe has inquired with the governor’s press team as to whether the governor will be in full vacation mode while he is overseas, but has not heard back yet.

Meanwhile, some history may be made.

In Gov. Newsom’s absence, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis looks set to sign California Assembly Bill 2179, which extends the pandemic moratorium on evictions for some applicants who submit requests for government rental assistance by today.

the statewide rent stabilization law that limits residential property owners to annual rent increases of 5% plus the rate of inflation (as determined by the Consumer Price Index). That would appear to make her the first female Chief Executive of California to sign a bill.

Mona Pasquil was the state’s 47th lieutenant governor of California for less than six months when Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed her to fill out the vacancy created when his Lieutenant Governor John Garamendi was elected to represent the 10th CD in the House of Representatives. Pasquil broke a lot of ground, becoming the first woman, Asian, and Pacific Islander to serve as LG, but the Globe cannot find any instances where she signed legislation.

The Globe has reached out to Kounalakis’ office to try to confirm this historic first—and to inquire if she knows where exactly the governor is staying, given his penchant for keeping his whereabouts a secret.

When we hear back from the Governor and Lt. Gov., we will update the story.

Update 3/31/2022:

Neither Gov. Newsom’s office or the Lt. Governor’s office replied to our messages Thursday, sent in the early afternoon, asking about the governor’s vacation plans in Costa Rica. However, late Thursday night Gov. Newsom sent out a vague email announcing, “Governor Gavin Newsom has left the state. The Governor will return to the state on Tuesday, April 12.” Shouldn’t it state that Gov. Newsom has left the country?

