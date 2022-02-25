Experts – Once Again — Tell Senate Panel That California’s Key Climate Change Strategy Is Flawed

By

Legislators today debated the Newsom administration’s long-term strategy for cutting greenhouse gases, with some experts reiterating their common refrain that parts of California’s cap-and-trade program are deeply flawed.

A panel of experts and the Legislative Analyst’s Office told lawmakers at a Senate hearing what they’ve heard before: The market-based cap-and-trade program that California relies on to do the heavy lifting to reduce climate-warming pollutants is unlikely to achieve the state’s 2030 targets.

The current design of cap and trade presents “a very real risk” that California’s next set of carbon-reduction goals will not be met, said Ross Brown of the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The state Air Resources Board is currently revising its climate roadmap, known as the scoping plan. The air board will receive an update on the revisions on Thursday, with a draft expected to be unveiled this spring.

“The problem we are all dancing around is that we have a scoping plan that says most of the work is going to be done by cap and trade,” said Danny Cullenward, an economist and vice chair of the Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee. “We don’t have a cap-and-trade program that is capable of doing that right now.“

The panel of experts issues an annual cap-and-trade report, which makes recommendations to the air board and Legislature. The group, as it has in previous years, noted fundamental problems: overestimating emission reductions produced by cap and trade and underestimating the number of pollution credits the system allows companies to hoard.

Sen. Bob Wieckowski, who chairs the subcommittee that held the hearing, was a spirited questioner, reminding administration officials that some key issues persist. “This is not a new debate,” the Fremont Democrat said. He repeatedly pressed the air board, known as CARB, to be more transparent and less defensive about cap and trade.

“CARB says, ‘We are staying the course,’” Wieckowski said. “ I hope that the board takes the recommendations to heart and looks at some of these questions.”

The landmark cap-and-trade system that allows polluters to buy credits to offset their emissions has been the centerpiece of California’s climate change policies for a decade — and a lightning rod for criticism since then. Environmental justice advocates fault cap and trade as a mechanism that allows pollution to continue in disadvantaged communities near refineries and other major polluters.

Click here to read the full article at CalMatters