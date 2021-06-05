Federal Judge Overturns California’s Decades-Old Ban On Assault Weapons

By

A federal judge in California overturned the state’s decades-old ban on assault weapons Friday, ruling that it violates the Second Amendment — a decision that was promptly blasted by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom called the ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego a “direct threat to public safety and the lives of innocent Californians, period.”

Benitez ruled that California’s definition of illegal military-style rifles robbed Californians of their constitutional right to obtain the type of weapons allowed in other states. …

