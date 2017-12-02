Feds issue arrest warrant for Kate Steinle shooter

By

The Justice Department has issued an arrest warrant for the Mexican immigrant acquitted Thursday in the 2015 killing of Kate Steinle in San Francisco, a case that has reignited a rallying cry for stricter immigration reform and a crackdown on so-called “sanctuary cities.”

An official confirmed to The Washington Post that the Justice Department is considering federal charges against Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who has remained in law enforcement custody. Officials said Garcia Zarate — a 45-year-old Mexican national who had entered the United States illegally six times — will be deported. They noted that his existing federal detainer order requires that he be transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and transported to Texas.

After six days of deliberations, a jury on Thursday convicted Garcia Zarate for unlawful possession of a firearm, which carries a sentence of up to three years. He was found not guilty of murder, as well of the lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon. …

