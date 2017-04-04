Feinstein Opposed by 62% of Californians, Considered Too Old for Senate

By

In a new poll of Californians by U.C. Berkeley, an overwhelming majority of 62% oppose U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein running for re-election to the Senate next year, feeling it would be a bad thing for the state, when informed that she will be 84 years old next year. If she is re-elected, by the end of her sixth term she would be 90 years old.

Democrat Feinstein is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her colleague, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, also from San Francisco, turned 77 years of age last month.

If Feinstein does not run, the U.C. Berkeley poll showed that Governor Jerry Brown has the most support to succeed her in the Senate. Brown turn 80 next year.

A link to the press release announcing the poll results, with polling details, is here: https://gallery.mailchimp.com/d77c7ab2fffb03c109d588f05/files/361f90fc-e305-460e-9f8b-a773cb16431e/2017_04_Feinstein_US_Senate_.pdf