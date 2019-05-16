Fire officials determine PG&E equipment sparked deadly California fire

By

As California fire investigators officially concluded that the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century was caused by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines, lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about whether the utility had made the dramatic changes needed to prevent another deadly blaze.

The company’s new chief executive, Bill Johnson, made his first appearance before lawmakers Wednesday, who peppered him with questions on his plan to lead the troubled utility.

“We shouldn’t have to be reliving this,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes. “We need to know what the lessons learned are.”

State fire officials said transmission lines owned and operated by the San Francisco-based utility started the Nov. 8 fire that wiped out nearly 15,000 homes in the town of Paradise. Many of those killed were elderly or disabled; the oldest was 99. …

Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press