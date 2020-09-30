Five takeaways from Trump-Biden debate clash

By

A raucous and chaotic clash between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden gave Americans their first chance to weigh their choices side by side in a White House contest that has until now remained remarkably stable.

The coronavirus pandemic allowed both candidates to avoid an awkward, and probably unwelcome, handshake that would have happened moments before the shouting started.

“This was the most chaotic and attack-filled presidential debate in our history,” Mitchell McKinney, director of the Political Communication institute at the University of Missouri, said shortly after its conclusion.

Here are five things we took away from the collision in Cleveland:

The debate is unlikely to change many minds

Tuesday’s tangle will shrink the pool of undecided voters, but not to a substantial degree.

In fact, it may have the rare consequence of shrinking the actual pool of voters overall — Republican pollster Frank Luntz, conducting a virtual focus group during the debate, said some of the undecided voters on his panel said they had decided not to vote. …

Click here to read the full article from The Hill.