Here are five things you need to know about John Cox, excerpted and abridged from the Sacramento Bee, January 4, 2018:

He didn’t vote for Donald Trump. Cox, whose campaign slogan, “Clean out the Barn” is similar to President Donald Trump’s “Drain the Swamp,” didn’t vote for the GOP nominee. Cox supported libertarian Gary Johnson. Cox grew up and spent much of his life in Chicago. He’s run unsuccessfully for Congress, the U.S. Senate and Cook County Recorder of Deeds. He also had an aborted presidential campaign ahead of the 2008 race. When he ran for president in the 2008 race, 10 Republicans made the cut for the GOP debate in South Carolina. Cox was not one of them. [Editor’s note. When Cox ran for the Republican nomination and appeared on the ballot in California, he finished 11th with less than one-tenth of 1% of the GOP vote.] Cox also unsuccessfully sought to place an initiative on the 2016 ballot requiring candidates to declare their top 10 donors in campaign advertisements. Elected officials would have also been required to wear badges detailing their biggest benefactors, much like NASCAR drivers. He’s the only Republican in the race who opposes the death penalty.