Former Democratic Assemblyman Takes a Plea Deal in Fraud Case

A former state assemblyman admitted to using investors’ money intended for the construction of Peet’s Coffee shops in Bay Area transit stations for his businesses.

Terry Goggin, 78, pleaded guilty Thursday to money laundering charges and faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Goggin, an attorney who was a Democratic assemblyman from San Bernardino between 1974 and 1985, was indicted in September 2018 on four counts of wire fraud and nine counts of money laundering. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and will pay back the $685,000 he took from investors, prosecutors said. …

