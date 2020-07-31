Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies of COVID-19

By

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and former chief executive of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Trump, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

A post on Cain’s Twitter account Thursday announced the death but did not say when or where he died. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20. Cain had been co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump.

A photo taken at the rally showed Cain, without a mask, sitting closely to other people who also were not wearing any face coverings. A statement on his Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID on June 29 and was hospitalized July 1 as his symptoms worsened.

Trump offered his condolences in a tweet Thursday in which he said he had also spoken by telephone to Cain’s family. …

Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press.