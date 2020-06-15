Fort Bragg considers getting rid of Confederate general’s name

By

The nationwide protests over police racism and brutality have forced city officials in the historic city of Fort Bragg to face up to the ugly history of its namesake, Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who enslaved more than 100 people.

The City Council in the rugged coastal hamlet agreed to consider scheduling a vote next week on a name change after 50 to 60 requests came in over the past two weeks accusing the Mendocino County enclave of glorifying a racist traitor by using his last name.

The idea is likely to cause a ruckus at the city’s first live public meeting since the COVID-19 shelter-at-home order was lifted. …

