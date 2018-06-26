Gas Tax Repeal is Now Officially on the November Ballot

By

Setting the stage for a major statewide battle over how to pay for an estimated $67 billion backlog in highway, bridge and road repairs, a ballot measure to repeal California’s recently enacted gas taxes and registration fees officially qualified Monday for the November ballot.

Already, Gov. Jerry Brown and a powerful coalition of chambers of commerce, law enforcement, unions, firefighters, local transportation agencies and cities and counties have vowed to fight it.

“I will do everything in my power to defeat any repeal effort,” Brown said in a statement shortly after the Secretary of State’s Office announced the effort had qualified for the ballot. “You can count on that.”

John Cox, the Republican candidate for governor, didn’t waste any time, either, to voice his support for the repeal. …

